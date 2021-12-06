Several members of Congress say yes. But others, including Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio, say no.

As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft.

The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to cleaning up toxic chemicals at bases and extend a heath study of the chemicals’ effects on people.

Some lawmakers leading the effort to allow all Americans ages 18 to 25 to be included for registration with the Selective Service System are Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, (D-Pa.), and Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), as well as Sen. Joni Ernst, (R-Iowa), and the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jack Reed (D-R.I.).

“Simply put, as the Selective Service System is currently written it is unconstitutional and discriminates based on sex,” Houlahan said in a statement.

Current law refers to registration of “male persons” and both documented and undocumented immigrants are included.

The military now is all-volunteer, and there hasn’t been a draft since the Vietnam War, but the registration system is maintained.

The White House also agreed with lawmakers on the update to the selective service, however, the White House also said it opposes the removal of “incentives for registration” because they are needed “to achieve an equitable system that can be implemented effectively,” the Florida Phoenix reported.

The Selective Service System currently includes men who are between 18 and 25, which equated to about 17 million men in 2019, according to the agency.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is leading at least a dozen senators pushing for a removal of the provision.

In a statement, Hawley argued it’s “wrong to force our daughters, mothers, wives, and sisters to fight our wars.”

“Our country is extremely grateful for the brave women who have volunteered to serve our country with and alongside our fighting forces,” he said. “But volunteering for military service is not the same as being forced into it, and no woman should be compelled to do so.”

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Steve Daines of Montana made similar remarks and introduced a resolution with Hawley “expressing that the Senate should not pass legislation mandating the registration of women for the Selective Service System.”

Neither Rubio, Daines or Hawley have served in the military.

‘Forever’ chemicals

The NDAA also includes $549 million toward the testing and cleanup of toxic chemicals known as per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, at military sites.

Of those cleanup funds, $100 million goes toward formerly used defense sites, $175 million for the Air Force, $174 million for the Navy and $100 million for the Army.

The chemicals are linked to several health problems such as thyroid issues, some cancers and liver damage.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.