Back in October, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set and American League record when he blasted his 62 homerun of the season. The ball he hit, caught by Cory Youmans, sold in auction for half of what Younmans was previously offered.

According to a New York Post report, Judge’s record setting ball sold for $1.5 million in an auction handled by Goldin Auctions.

In November, Youmans turned down a private offer of $3 million for the ball, the Post reported.

