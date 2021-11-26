Macy's Thanksgiving Day signals some normalcy back to NYC

Thursday, a 95-year-old tradition returns to the streets of New York City as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade came back, and for a day, normalcy returned to NYC.

This year's parade featured 28 floats, 15 giant character balloons, 36 novelty inflatables and ten marching bands, along with what seemed like 1,000 clowns.

There were also nine performance groups and the big guy himself as Santa Claus closed the parade.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was broadcast live on NBC, hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, with appearances by celebrities like Andy Grammer, Foreigner, Jon Batiste, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland and Kim Petras.

According to the New York Post, the parade had tourists and locals lining up early Thursday to ensure they had a good spot to watch through Manhattan.

Idalisse Cabezas, a lifelong New Yorker, told the Post, “We finally have great weather on Thanksgiving. Last year, I just had a baby girl and we were home having a Thanksgiving Zoom.”