An exclusive club for sure, those listed on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s richest people.

The rankings are updated daily at the close of every trading day in New York.

There are now six individuals who have a net worth of more than $100 billion, but the new king – the richest man in the world – is worth over $200 billion.

As of Thursday, April 13 update, the top spot-on Bloomberg Billionaires list belongs to 74-year old Bernard Arnault, the founder and CEO of LVMH, the 70+ brand luxury goods company, among them Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Christian Dior, Tiffany and Company, Hennessey and others.

The other billionaires with a net worth exceeding $100 billion include:

- Steve Ballmer $102B - served as the CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014

- Larry Ellison $108B +$1.62B +$16.2B - founder of software company Oracle

- Warren Buffett $113B +$1.42B +$5.34B

- Bill Gates $122B +$970M +$12.3B - Microsoft founder

- Jeff Bezos $126B +$4.51B +$19.2B - Amazon founder, also owns the Washington Post

For the complete Bloomberg Billionaires ranking, click here.