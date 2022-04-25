Friday, on Earth Day, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to establish a federal strategy to protect old-growth forests, a move the administration says will help curb destructive wildfires and fight climate change.

The order tasks the Interior and Agriculture departments with creating a federal definition of old-growth and mature forests. Such forests are generally considered to be areas where trees are at least 60 years old and have not been meaningfully affected by humans.

The agencies would build a database of forests on federal lands within a year, then create “climate-smart management” strategies to protect the forests. The order also directs the departments to establish 2030 targets for reforestation.

Speaking from Seattle’s Seward Park, Biden said he had seen wildfires that destroyed old-growth forests in recent years and the results are “absolutely devastating.”

“So we’re going to work with state and local and tribal governments to map, catalog, and then conserve old growth forests and our public lands,” he said.

“These are the forests that store, sequester incredible amounts of carbon and help us fight climate change, the forests that are our home to majestic trees like the ones here in this park’s magnificent forest.”

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure law enacted last year provided billions for wildfire management and required Interior and USDA to prioritize old-growth forests. But the federal government had no inventory of where those forests are located.

Friday’s move is meant to help address both a cause and an effect of climate change by protecting forests that store carbon and reducing catastrophic wildfires. Forests absorb more than 10 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions annually, according to a White House fact sheet.

The order is part of a wider administration strategy to employ nature for climate purposes, according to the fact sheet. It calls for a White House report on how to use “nature-based solutions,” including restoring marshes and planting shade trees, to address climate change.

The order is consistent with a pledge Biden made at last year’s United Nations climate conference to participate in a global effort to conserve forests.

For the complete White House Fact Sheet on the Executive Order, click here.

Portions of this story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.