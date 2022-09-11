New York now in Polio state of emergency

Back in July, a resident in Rockland County, NY was diagnosed with paralytic polio and since one confirmed case is usually associated with hundreds of infections, on Friday New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a polio state of emergency.

Poliovirus, a virus that causes polio, a disabling and life-threatening disease which spreads from person to person and can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis which has been detected since April in wastewater from four counties plus New York City, NBC News reported.

With several county reported finding poliovirus in their wastewater, with Nassau County the latest, NY health officials said this is evidence that polio is spreading.

By declaring a state of emergency, New York hopes to raise polio vaccination rates above 90 percent, according to the NBC report.

The CDC said most of those infected with poliovirus will not show any visible symptoms, while others – 1 on 4 – will show flu-like symptoms.

A smaller proportion of people with poliovirus infection will develop other, more serious symptoms that affect the brain and spinal cord:

Meningitis (infection of the covering of the spinal cord and/or brain) can impact about 1 in every 5 with poliovirus infection.

For the complete CDC report on polio, click here.