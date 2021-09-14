As of Tuesday morning, Nicholas has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm with 70 mph sustained winds. At of 5 a.m., Nicholas was located SSW of Houston, Texas, moving NNW at 9 mph.

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles west southwest of Sargent Beach, Texas, with maximum winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Nicholas is she 14th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

According to the NHC, Nicholas is expected to drop 5 to 10 inches from the upper Texas coastal area into central to southern Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Isolated storm totals of 20 inches across central to southern Louisiana can be expected, the NHC said.

