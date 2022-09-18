Criticism by fans and players alike welcomed the introduction of Nike U.S. soccer team’s home and away jerseys the national team will wear in the upcoming World Cup.

The design for home matches features an almost completely white layout, with blue on the front and back collars as well as red and blue stripes on each sleeve. They “draw inspiration from the United States’ diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues and associations,” according to Nike.

However, it is the away jersey that is getting most of the backlash.

Their blue and black design was created using an ice-dying technique, a method Nike has perfected and turned into a Do-It-Yourself kit for those at home. They have a physical texture that’s hard to spot at first, as well as small red triangles on each side, running along the bottom hem.

Both jerseys include a sustainability promise on Nike’s website, saying they were made “with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers,” and describing how the products were made.

The away jersey celebrates “diversity, youth, and unity,” getting inspiration from “design techniques found throughout the American fashion and streetwear industry,” Nike said in a statement.

"Nike gave us their worst jersey for the World Cup," Tweeted Alex Boyer from Kansas City.

"The us world cup jerseys are actually disgusting 💀 nike missed on this one," Tweeted Miggy Money.

Fan Rob Engelsman tweeted, "nike has the worst world cup jerseys by far - why does the US look like it'll be playing in training kits?

Hunter Wages was more brunt in his tweet... "We even gave Nike an extra 4 years to come up with World Cup Jerseys and they gave us trash

U.S. Men's national team players also expressed their disappointment, even before the jerseys were released.

Midfielder Yunus Musah jokingly rated them “in the middle'' when asked to rate them with a thumbs up or thumbs down.

Likewise, Juventus and USMNT Midfielder Weston McKennie “Tried to tell them (sad emoji),” presumably referring to his efforts to sway the Nike team in another direction when asked to opine on the jerseys. "We just as angry as y'all !!!" forward Tim Weah wrote last month after a version of the home jersey was leaked online.

After not being able to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the U.S. Men’s team came in third place in CONCACAF qualifiers this year, trailing only Canada and Mexico.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar Al Bayt Stadium, kicking off on November 20, when the home players will go up against Ecuador. The U.S.’ first game will be the following day at 2 p.m., where they will take on Wales in Group B.