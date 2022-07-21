No more scrambling for boarding passes while flying out of MIA with new technology

Clearing TSA checkpoints is about to get easier at more than 100 airports – including Miami International – US airports who are will now be using Credential Authentication Technology (CAT).

If you are enrolled in a trusted traveler program, such as TSA PreCheck, all you will need will be your ID since the CAT technology is linked electronically to the flight database allowing TSA officers to confirm travelers’ flight details.

You can apply for the TSA PreCheck program online by clicking here.

According to the website AFAR, to use the CAT scanning procedure, passengers need to be 18 years old or older, have a valid identification, like your driver’s license or U.S. passport or other government-issued ID.

In addition to Miami International Airport, the list of US airports new include:

Alaska’s Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Bradley International Airport in Connecticut (BDL)

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida (FLL)

Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)

Jackson Hole Airport (JAC)

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

LaGuardia Airport in New York (LGA)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Ontario International Airport (ONT)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Portland International Airport in Oregon (PDX)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)

Portland International Jetport in Maine (PWM)

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

Richmond International Airport (RIC)

Reno/Tahoe International Airport (RNO)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose International Airport (SJC)

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California (SNA)

