Number of people enrolling in Obamacare doubles

Last week, the US government officials reported that a record 16.3 million people sought coverage under public health care reform this year, double the number originally registered when the system was established nearly a decade ago.

More than 3 million people enrolled in the marketplace under the Affordable Care Act, known as "Obamacare," according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The government worked with nonprofit groups and invested in specialists who helped enroll low-income individuals, immigrants, as well as Black and Hispanic people, said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"We made unprecedented investments to get enrollees in nearly every county in the country, making special efforts to reach the hardest-to-reach communities," Brooks-LaSure said.

The increase in enrollment comes at a time when the number of uninsured is at an all-time low of just 8 percent in the United States.

Over the past two years, President Joe Biden and the Democratic-dominated Congress have spent millions of dollars to give more people low-cost health insurance and to prohibit states from kicking people off Medicaid during the pandemic. The exchange itself has also been evolving and now has more insurance companies, so that the vast majority of Americans have at least three plans to choose from.