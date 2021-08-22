NY Gov Cuomo declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Henri expected landfall

At 2 a.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Hurricane Henri was heading north toward the Northeast US coast, moving at 21 mph.

The NHC said portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts could expect dangerous storm surge inundation, hurricane conditions and flooding beginning Sunday morning.

The 2 a.m. Sunday NHC advisory said Henri was located 135 miles SSE of Montauk Point, NY and 175 miles S of Providence, RI.

Maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph with higher gusts.

Saturday afternoon, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency, warning that the situation was “as serious as a heart attack” and urged residents in parts of Long Island, particularly Fire Island, to evacuate to higher ground.

If it stays on the forecast track, it will be the first storm to hit the region since 1991 when Hurricane Bob made landfall as a Category 2 storm.

