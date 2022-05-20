Soap opera actress Marnie Schulenburg died this past Tuesday after battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

She was 37.

Schulenburg was best known for her parts on the soap operas “As the World Turns” and “One Life to Live.”

According to a NBC News report, Schulenburg’s actor husband Zack Robidas, with roles in “Sorry for Your Loss” and “Succession,” also confirmed the news via a Facebook post, in which he thanked her fans for their support after Schulenburg’s diagnosis.

Schulenburg and Robidas, welcomed their daughter, Coda, two years ago.

Schulenburg, a former gymnast, grew up in Barnstable, Massachusetts. She attended DeSales University where she met Robidas. Schulenburg acted while in school and got the "As the World Turns" role in 2006, the year she graduated.

In 2020, Schulenburg wrote about her diagnosis for the Soaps site.

"On the eve of my 36th birthday, instead of searching for a place to drink multiple Bloody Marys (my birthdays always involve Bloody Marys, boats and lobster, not in any particular order), I was repeating the same question over and over again in my head: "How does one celebrate a birthday with a new baby in the middle of a global pandemic while coming to terms with a Stage IV, metastatic, borderline triple negative inflammatory breast cancer diagnosis?'"