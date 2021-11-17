Ready, set… NYC's holiday season begins with the arrival of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Planning an escape to NYC? Good news as the city that never sleeps is now officially in holiday mood with the arrival of this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

For 2021, the tree is a 79-foot-tall Norway spruce from the small town of Elkton, Maryland. It is 46-feet in diameter and weighs 12 tons.

The tree traveled close to 150 miles on a 115-foot-long tractor trailer.

According to an NPR report, this is the first time the tree is shipped from Maryland since the tradition began 80-years ago.

The official lighting ceremony is set for December 1 when the tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and topped with a 900lbs Swarovski star with 70 spikes and 3 million crystals.

The tree is set to be on display in Rockefeller Plaza until January 16, 2022.

