Residents across the Gulf Coast could experience vivid sunrises and sunsets as the first Sahara Dust plume of the season will reach the US by this weekend.

Unfortunately, the dust could also negatively impact air quality.

According to a Fox Weather report, dust rolling off the Sahara Desert will spread 5,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico as it makes its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Saharan dust could also act to suppress tropical storm development and prevent hurricanes from forming due to its unique properties of warmth, dry air and strong winds, according to Dr. Jason Dunion, a University of Miami hurricane researcher.

Dunion said Saharan dust plumes ramps up in mid-June and peaks from late June to mid-August.