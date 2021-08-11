Senate approves Rubio-Scott amendment to provide free internet to Cuba

Tuesday evening, the US Senate approved an amendment proposed by Cuban-American Senator Marco Rubio for the administration of President Joe Biden to provide free Internet to Cubans on the island.

On a Twitter post, Senator Rubio said “Tonight the Senate unanimously passed my amendment to provide internet access to the people of #Cuba.”

The amendment creates a Deficit Neutral Reserve Fund (DNRF) in the next reconciliation bill that would be used to develop and deploy existing technology for the purpose of providing internet access to the island nation.

Senator Rick Scott also joined Rubio in the proposal.

The amendment was passed without a recorded vote, meaning that no one opposed the plan. New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, a prominent supporter of the US-Cuba embargo, and Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, a longtime opponent of the embargo, said they supported the Rubio and Scott amendment.

