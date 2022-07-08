The Condor; a pre-fab living option with a low price tag

With the price of real estate making the dream of homeownership impossible for some, a European company has come up with a solution that is working overseas; prefab one-story home with a loft with prices starting at $30,200.

Nidus, a crew from eastern Europe that is part of the larger crew called Miradex, manipulated materials including wood to create a one-story loft that can cruise. This innovative home can be built with around 50 square meters of land, and in just a few hours it can be ready for furnishing and painting.

There is also a four-module unit including two lofts and office space starts at about $51,000.

Upon entering the home, you will find a living room where you can set up an entertainment center and furniture. Towards the back of the Condor, the unit splits into two halves: one with a kitchen, and the other with a bathroom (both fully equipped). Depending on your preferences, you can design your Condor to meet your needs. If you want to save money, this affordable housing can be transformed with just a few thousand dollars more.

Whether you want to have friends over or are a lone wolf, the smaller or larger Condor homes can satisfy your choice of lifestyle.

Now, too bad it is not available on Key Biscayne and Miami.

For more information click here

Image by autoevolution