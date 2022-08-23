The Happiest –and Least Happy– States in America

Looking for your next vacation or moving destination ? Check out this list and stick until the end, because the least happy state in America will definitely surprise you.

You might be reading this title and thinking, how would they know which states are the “happiest?” Well, this list is based on a study conducted by HouseFresh where they collected data with Azure, Microsoft’s facial recognition tool.

From their study, analysts discovered the 10 happiest states in the United States. And what they used as their evidence might surprise you.

Instagram selfies from all around the U.S. were their main focus, using facial recognition to detect real versus forced smiles.

Komando used the data from this study and compiled a list of the most and least happy states here in the U.S. This is what they found.

According to HouseFresh, the top ten happiest states in the U.S. are:

Utah

Wisconsin

Nebraska

Vermont

Iowa

Wyoming

Colorado

North Dakota

Washington

Idaho

On the flip side, the top ten least happy states in the U.S. are:

California

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Indiana

Louisiana

Georgia

New Mexico

Connecticut

Maryland

Massachusetts

Next time you’re looking for which states to visit for a relaxing getaway, or which to avoid moving to, make sure to come back to this list to make the most of your change of scenery.

