Have you noticed all the cranes visible in Miami, building what seems like a world of skyscrapers, creating a stunningly beautiful skyline?

Even though there are plenty of tall structured being built in Miami, they were not enough to place The Magic City on a recent list of cities with the most skyscrapers.

As a matter of fact, only two US cities – New York at number three and Chicago at number ten - made the 25 Cities with the Most Skyscrapers Worldwide list, which was recently released.

Miami is closing in though, coming in third with 57 skyscrapers and placed number 28 on the list.

New York City has 287 while Chicago has 126, according to the new list published by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat

One Latin American city - Panama City - made the list, placing number twenty five with 66 skyscrapers.

With 546 skyscrapers, the East Asian city of Hong Kong was ranked as number one with the International Commerce Centre as the highest at 1588 feet.

Shenzhen in China came in at number two with almost 200 skyscrapers, including the impressive 1966-foot-tall Ping An International Finance Centre, which is the fifth-tallest skyscraper on Earth.

While Dubai in the United Arab Emirates came in at number four on the list, it is home to the tallest building on earth, with the Burj Khalifa towers standing at 2717 feet.

Here is the complete list of 25 Cities with the Most Skyscrapers

Hong Kong // 546 skyscrapers Shenzhen, China // 351 skyscrapers New York City, U.S. // 303 skyscrapers Dubai, U.A.E. // 241 Skyscrapers Shanghai, China // 180 skyscrapers Guangzhou, China // 175 skyscrapers Tokyo, Japan // 167 skyscrapers Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia // 153 skyscrapers Chongqing, China // 140 skyscrapers Chicago, U.S. // 134 skyscrapers Wuhan, China // 119 skyscrapers Chengdu, China // 113 skyscrapers Jakarta, Indonesia // 110 skyscrapers Bangkok, Thailand // 109 skyscrapers Shenyang, China // 97 skyscrapers Singapore // 94 skyscrapers Seoul, South Korea // 82 skyscrapers Mumbai, India // 81 skyscrapers Busan, South Korea // 77 skyscrapers (tied) Toronto, Canada // 77 skyscrapers (tied) Tianjin, China // 74 skyscrapers Nanning, China // 71 skyscrapers Nanjing, China // 68 skyscrapers (tied) Melbourne, Australia // 68 skyscrapers (tied) Panama City, Panama // 66 skyscrapers

For the complete Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat report, click here.