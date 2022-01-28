With the retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by this summer, President Joe Biden has said he will fulfill a campaign promise of appointing a Black woman to an open seat on the highest court in the land.

A top contender, who was even vetted by the Obama administration in 2016 as a potential nominee to the Supreme Court, is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the daughter of school teachers, who serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Born in Washington, D.C., she grew up in Miami, where she graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School before going on to Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

Biden said on Thursday that he plans to announce a nominee by the end of February.

Some other possible front-runners include 45-year-old California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and Georgia U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, who is 47 and the sister of Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor in Georgia.

Obama short list

Jackson was on President Barack Obama’s short list for a Supreme Court pick in 2016 after Justice Antonin Scalia died in February of that year.

Multiple media outlets reported that she was considered by the Obama administration, but Judge Merrick Garland was eventually nominated.

However, Mitch McConnell, at that time the Senate majority leader, blocked Garland, arguing that a new Supreme Court justice should not be picked during a presidential election year.

Garland later was selected by the Biden administration to serve as U.S. attorney general.

Jackson, 51, was confirmed by 50 Senate Democrats and three Republicans last year for her current position.

“She represents the best of the judiciary,” Sen. Dick Durbin, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said during her 2021 confirmation hearing for the appeals seat.

“Humble, hard-working, she has written nearly 600 opinions, and each of them is guided by the same principles: fairness, impartiality, even handedness, and an unyielding fidelity to the law,” he said.

Jackson has her own ties to Washington politics. Her husband, Patrick Jackson, is the twin brother of former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s brother-in-law, William Jackson.

When Jackson was nominated in 2012 to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, referred to as the second-highest court in the country, Ryan testified on her behalf, giving her his “unequivocal” support.

“Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity is unequivocal,” he said during her December 2012 confirmation hearing.

Florida background

Jackson’s parents both started out as public-school teachers. Her father, Johnny Brown, later became an attorney for the Miami-Dade School Board, and her mother, Ellery Brown, became the principal at New World School of the Arts, a public high school with a magnet program.

After law school, Jackson worked in private practice and as a public defender, and served as a law clerk to three judges — including Breyer.

She was confirmed by Congress in 2009 to serve as vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission from 2010 to 2014, a time during which the commission reduced sentences for many crack cocaine offenses.

During her confirmation hearing for that post, she said she would make it a priority to research racial disparities that result from crack cocaine sentences.

“That’s part of the role of the commission in setting federal sentencing policy, and it’s certainly something that I know — that at least with respect to crack and the crack/powder disparity, the commission has looked at and was very forward-thinking about addressing that particular disparity,” she said.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.