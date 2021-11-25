Traveling by air? Expect packed planes as passenger volume is close to pre-pandemic levels

On Wednesday, day before the Thanksgiving holiday, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported it screened 2,311,978 passengers at US checkpoints.

According to a Twitter post, TSA says this is 88 percent versus pre-pandemic volume screened.

Miami International Airport (MIA) the airport reported their busiest day since the pandemic started. According to Ralph Cutie, who manages MIA, this past Sunday was “close to our busiest day ever," adding that "we anticipate having an extremely busy Thanksgiving holiday season."

According to an NPR report, the advice from travel professionals is to expect packed planes, unruly passengers and cancellations.

Adobe Digital Insights, which tracks airline bookings, reported that as of Nov. 7, bookings for Thanksgiving week flights are up 78% over last year, and slightly ahead of 2019, up 3.2% from pre-pandemic levels.

Chicago-based TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle told NPR that with flying for the first time in a quite a long time, travelers to plan ahead and arrive at the airport two hours before their flight's departure time.