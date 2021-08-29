Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Julian formed over the Atlantic as Category 4 Hurricane Ida barrels towards Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall in the region.

Ida could be the worst hurricane on record for Louisiana. The storm has a 17-mile eye, with sustained 150 mph winds and gusts of up to 165mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida could produce “catastrophic storm surges” of up to 16 feet.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Ida was located 85 miles south of New Orleans, moving NW at 13 mph.

For more, read here.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Julian formed Sunday morning from over the central Atlantic Ocean.

As of 11 a.m., Julian was moving NE at 15 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, just 4 mph under Tropical Storm strength.

While the NHC says gradual strengthening is expected through Sunday, the system’s life as a named storm will be short as forecasters will probably downgrade Julian to a post-tropical storm some time Monday.

For more, click here.

The NHC said Tropical Depression Ten, churning in the Atlantic Sunday, will likely become Tropical Storm Kate over the next 24-36 hours.

The NHC expects the system to stay east of the U.S. mainland.

For more, click here.

The NHC is also monitoring two other systems, one to form off the coast of Africa, has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days.

For more, click here.