TSA screens largest number of one-day passengers since the pandemic began as Thanksgiving travel challenges looms

On Friday, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it screened 2.24 million airline passengers, the highest number of passengers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a Saturday Twitter post, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Friday’s volume was the “highest checkpoint volume” since March 2020, when the pandemic brought US travel and business to a halt.

Then, Monday, and also on Twitter, Farbstein said TSA screened 2,213,716 passengers across US airports on Sunday, the fourth consecutive day with checkpoint volume topping 2 million.

Farbstein advice for those traveling during Thanksgiving week? Get to the airport well before your flight, #MaskUp and make sure you have no prohibited items with you.

Last week, the TSA said it expects to screen about 20 million air passengers during the busy Thanksgiving travel period - from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28, predicting volumes may be close to pre-pandemic levels (2019).