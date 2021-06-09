A mystery buyer recently purchased two-condo units in New York City, paying $157.5 million for the properties located on Billionaires’ Row at 220 Central Park in Manhattan.

According to the website Mansion Global, the two units were on the 60th and 61st floors. The report shows the unit located in the 60th floor sold for $82.5 million while a 61st floor condo sold for $75 million.

According to the Mansion Global report, the sale netted the sellers a significant profit, as the units previously sold for $50.9 and $51.4 million respectively.

Record sales are no stranger to this mega-tower. In 2019, the penthouse unit in the building sold for a U.S. record $238 million. The buyer was hedge funder Ken Griffin.

220 Central Park South was designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, and the complex has attracted high-profile buyers, including musician Sting and his wife Trudie Styler.

