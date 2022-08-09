Inflation has dealt a major hit to almost every major market, real estate being no exception. “We see lots of early to mid-career people, often folks that are thinking about buying a home, or have kids, but have been priced out of local markets,” explains Evan Hock, cofounder of online directory that connects towns and remote workers, MakeMyMove.

But according to Fortune, some small townships across the United States are offering up cash, tax breaks, and even property for remote workers to move to their communities.

Communities across the U.S. spend $70 billion annually to grow their economy. So, equipped with the growing precedent of remote work, these towns are using their funds to attract desk workers to grow their own economy. But, of course, not without benefits for those who move.

Most examples offer initial payments as well as help with moving costs, as well as discounts and incentives for local businesses, but each of these small-town gems seem to be trying to out-do each other with how much they can offer, with their largest selling point seeming to be the building of community. These range from ‘Grandparents on Demand’ on behalf of Greensburg, Indiana, a babysitting service that offers stand-ins for school Grandparent Days, to the free concert tickets of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and even goes to a golf club membership valued at $1,400 by Noblesville, Indiana.

Such stipends are largely exclusive to the aforementioned remote workers, whose companies of work must originate from 300 miles away from the town in question, or outside of the state/county entirely. “Now that millions of workers are geographical free agents, many of those communities are redirecting their funds to recruit the workers directly. These remote workers bring their families, their income, their spending power, and their taxes.

“For a modest investment, the returns are enormous,” says Hock. And it seems that this is true for both parties, from families that can’t afford increasingly expensive metro areas to the thriving communities that are being facilitated.

Such incentives are spread all across the country. While one of the most monetarily rewarding offers comes from Greater Rochester, New York, advertising a $10,000 relocation incentive and up to $9,000 in homebuyers’ incentives, up in the northeast, the capital city of Kansas, Topeka, makes up for their $11,000 incentive with free Jimmy Johns for the moving party.

Between the two exist many, most of which can be found on MakeMyMove and include Mattoon, Illinois, offering $5,000 cash to cover moving expenses, you get a year membership at a co-working space and six months of free internet, as well as incentives to visit local stores and businesses.

For those riding on nostalgia and a love of wine, Harmony, Minnesota $12,000 in cash rebates toward the purchase of a new home and is dotted with wineries and distilleries, a huge antique mall, and one of the top ten limestone caves of the United States, Niagra Cave.

And if someone still wants to microdose on that big city living, Southwest, Michigan is about 200 miles away from Chicago, notable for its outstanding visions of Lake Michigan and the $10,000 incentive toward mortgage for those who move and purchase a home worth at least $200,000, plus another 5k if the moving party includes a child who will be enrolled in a local public school.

For more information on these offers, please refer to Fortune, and for information on other townships of such a nature, MakeMyMove is the place to go.

Happy Househunting!