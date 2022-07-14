U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high in June

U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high for June as prices for gas, food and rent increased, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.

Consumer prices for all items increased 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June compared to last year, the biggest year-to-year increase since the period ending in November 1981.

May consumer prices were up 8.6%.

The CPI report found that the food index increased 1% in June, following a 1.2 % increase the prior month.

“While almost all major component indexes increased over the month, the largest contributors were the indexes for shelter, used cars and trucks, medical care, motor vehicle insurance, and new vehicles,” according to the report.

