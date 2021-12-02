Vaccine for kids under 5? More booster shots and no lockdowns all part of Biden’s COVID winter plan

Thursday, US President will address the nation to unveil an urgent campaign to get all Americans vaccinated as part of the administration’s winter COVID plan to tackle the virus and prevent spread of the Omicron variant.

The campaign hopes to combat the virus without more lockdowns.

The plan will include support for the independent scientific review of a vaccine for kids under the age of 5 and will provide the FDA with any needed resources to do this safely and as quickly.

If successful, the U.S. would become a handful of countries who have approved vaccines for children 5 and under: China, Cuba, Argentina and Venezuela.

Additionally, Biden is extending the mask mandate for public transport until March 18. The mandate requiring mask at airports and in airplanes, buses and trains was set to expire in mid-January.

According to a post on the White House’s website, the plan include:

- Boosters shots for All Adults

- Vaccinations to Protect Our Kids and Keep Our Schools Open

- Expanding Free At-Home Testing for Americans

- Stronger Public Health Protocols for Safe International Travel

- Protections in Workplaces to Keep Our Economy Open

- Rapid Response Teams to Help Battle Rising Cases

- Supplying Treatment Pills to Help Prevent Hospitalizations and Death

For the complete White House plan, click here.