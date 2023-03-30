Wear Blue Day to raise awareness for child abuse prevention

Wear Blue Day on Friday, March 31 is held in support of child abuse prevention. In preparation for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, Prevent Child Abuse America is having their annual event.

There are a couple of ways to participate in raising awareness for this vital cause.

To participate in Wear Blue Day 2023, you can:

1. Wear blue Friday! Wearing any blue clothing garment, whether it be a shirt, scarf, or hat, is enough to support the cause.

2. Support the cause on social media: Upload a photo or video of your “wear blue” outfit, and post it on a social media site with the hashtag #WearBlueDay2023. You can also tag @pcaamerica to possibly receive a repost.

Get the conversation started with your support tomorrow. A simple clothing choice can make a difference for many.

To learn more about Prevent Child Abuse America, click here.