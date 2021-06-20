On their day, Fathers can dream of owning a 250-acre property located in Colorado’s Vail Valley that just went on the market for $42 million.

The property in Edwards, CO, has previously been on the market for $78 million, however this time around, the owners are keeping about 200 acres of undeveloped land for themselves for the future, this according to the listing agent, Barbara Scrivens of LIV Sotheby’s International and reported on the website Mansion Global.

The portion being offered for sale now includes the compound which was the owner’s main home for several years.

For starters, there’s a Western-themed town center with a mock sheriff’s office the Coyote Lodge - the property’s vast entertainment facility – featuring an indoor shooting range, a four-story climbing wall, a catering kitchen, a baseball field, a Teppanyaki bar and an indoor pool.

It took six years to build the eight-bedroom home, which also has a home theater, an ice cream parlor, a cowboy saloon, a spa, a gym, and multiple outdoor entertaining areas.

