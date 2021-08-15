Standing an amazing 1,550 feet tall and billed as “the tallest structure by roof height in the Western Hemisphere and the tallest residential building in the world,” – and anticipating a $4 billion sellout - the new Central Park Tower masters the art of chic minimalism and luxury.

The website Architectural Digest describes the towers as an “angular, icicle-like glass tower,” with units priced $6.5 million.

Central Park Towers is located at 217 West 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row. The project is designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill and developed by Extell and offers 179 luxury units ranging from one to eight bedrooms layouts with floor-to-ceiling windows and spectacular views of Central Park and Manhattan.

Ranging from 1,435 square feet to over 17,500 square feet, the luxury residences begin on the 32nd floor.

Extell’s founder and chairman Gary Barnett calls Central Park Tower “the very best you can buy on Central Park,” and residents will enjoy some incredible amenities, like an exclusive private club - Central Park Club – a 50,000 square feet of luxury with a dining room and kitchen with Michelin-star chefs, a lounge, a screening room, and a private ballroom.

The Central Park Club spreads over 3-floors and features a 60-foot swimming pool – located on the 14th floor - with poolside food and beverage service as well as sundeck and cabanas, wellness center with a gym, a training room, a squash/basketball court, and spa treatment rooms.

Residents enter the tower through a dedicated private lobby on West 57th Street, or through a more discreet entrance on West 58th Street that comes with a gated valet entrance.

An exclusive Nordstrom partnership with give residents access to beauty and spa services, clinical skin care, personal at-home wardrobes stylists and advance access to new brands and collections, and priority access to invite-only events.