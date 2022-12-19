White Christmas on the way as arctic air mass will impact much of U.S.

Those dreaming of a White Christmas will likely get their wish as meteorologists are forecasting potentially hazardous Christmas travel and life-threatening cold in much of the country as arctic air mass pushes into the nation's already frigid south.

"We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday," warned Zack Taylor, a specialist with the National Weather Service.

The "rare and hazardous arctic air mass will likely bring extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana," the agency reported in a special weather statement Sunday.

The Service forecast that by Thursday night, temperatures will drop to minus 10.6 degrees Celsius in Jackson, Mississippi, and to minus 15 degrees Celsius in Nashville, Tennessee.