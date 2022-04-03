Is it the popularity of an athlete, their on-field accomplishments or simply a sports fan’s curiosity? Sometimes, their actions off the field can even trigger recognition.

Myprotein, a British online retailer based in Cheshire and New York City that manufactures sports nutrition products and gym apparel, recently analyzed Google search volume data for more than 4,000 of the biggest names in American sports to find the most popular athletes in each state.

Because of the timing of the analytics, it’s not much of a surprise to see how NBA (22 of the Top 50) and NFL (13) players dominate the list.

In fact, just two baseball players — Trevor Bauer (who missed much of the season before being cleared of criminal charges in an alleged sexual assault) and two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani — are among the top 50, paralleling the decline of that sport’s popularity, especially during the lockout and cancellation of some opening games.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady — both having led their teams to the playoffs as speculation of their future swirled — lead the list with 2.74 million monthly searches.

Rodgers tops the charts in 21 states, from Alaska to Tennessee, while Brady leads 17 states, including Florida and New York.

LeBron James, who was overcoming recent injuries and buoyed by his starring role in “Space Jam 2,” ranked third overall and was the most Googled athlete in five states, coming out on top in Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi and Ohio.

By the way, in 2014, James topped all athletes in 23 states, including Florida, ahead of Peyton Manning (seven states), according to data from BestTickets.com.

Overall in this year’s Myprotein analysis, Tiger Woods, Simone Biles (the only female in the Top 10 and one of just five in the Top 50), and record-breaking NBA star Steph Curry followed James, each being credited with some 1.83 million Google searches a month.

How popular is Woods? Just this month, he pocketed $8 million — without hitting a shot this year — by topping the PGA Tour’s new Player Impact Program list that scores various metrics to measure golfers’ popularity across certain platforms, including the number of Google searches.

Mixed martial artist (and sometime boxer) Conor McGregor, ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes magazine at $180 million, ranked seventh during a time he suffered his first knockout loss and a broken tibia later in the year.

State leaders

As far as leaders in various states, the leaders were: the NBA’s Ben Simmons topped Delaware and Pennsylvania; NFL star Patrick Mahomes led Kansas and Missouri; while Cam Newton (North Carolina), Carson Wentz (North Dakota); Donovan Mitchell (Utah); and Russell Wilson (Washington).

Myprotein’s list was released this past February, three days after Super Bowl LVI, so no Rams players are listed among the Top 50.

Two other golfers made the list besides Woods: Phil Michelson and Jordan Speith.

Four tennis players made the list, led by Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

Boxers Floyd Mayweather (who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021), Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez also are among the Top 50.

Also on the list is track star Sha’Carri Richardson, who was banned from the 2020 Summer Olympics and who recently spoke out as seeing a “double standard” in allowing Russian skater Kamila Valieva to compete in Beijing despite testing positive for a banned drug.

Notably absent from the Top 50, excluding Mayweather, are legendary superstars of the past such as Michael Jordan, Jackie Robinson or Dan Marino – or for that matter, any athlete from a South Florida team.

In 2020, the Most Searched Athlete on Google — according to a report by firstsportz.com — was NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who survived a horrific crash in the Daytona 500.

Jordan — the focal point of ESPN’s 10-part documentary on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls that year, was second on the worldwide list, followed by Fury, Brady and Mike Tyson.

In 2018, the Most Googled Athlete in the U.S. (and the world), according to CBS, was NBA player Tristan Thompson, mostly due to his on-off relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Winter Olympic star Shaun White was second on the U.S. list, followed by Lindsey Vonn, Le’Veon Bell and Kawhi Leonard (who remains in the Top 50 today).

And, going back to 2011, Bing reported Maria Sharapova as the most searched athlete, topping Woods. That year, three other female athletes made the Top 10: Serena Williams (3), Caroline Wozniacki (5) and Hope Solo (9), who was recently in the news after being arrested on DWI, misdemeanor child abuse charges.

In 2010, in which Woods led the way, no female athletes made the Top 10.

Worldwide searches

Worldwide searches this past year found Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen as the Most Googled Sports Person, after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field in a match against Finland. Doctors saved his life. In March, Eriksen returned to the playing field and in the last four games with Brentford and Denmark has registered three goals and one assist.

Woods ranked second, due mostly to his vehicle accident in Los Angeles in which he suffered multiple leg injuries, and third was Biles, who withdrew from much of the Olympic competition in Tokyo after citing mental health concerns.

Fourth on the worldwide list was British tennis phenom Emma Raducanu, who at 18 remarkably won the U.S. Open as a qualifier.

Fifth on the list was Henry Ruggs III, a former first-round pick who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders after being involved in a fiery vehicle crash that left a woman and a dog dead. He was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, and reckless driving.

For more information on the state-by-state list and the current Top 50 list, click here.