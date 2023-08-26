Why teachers often become millionaires–and doctors don’t

There’s a lot to learn from teachers, and a recent study suggests money management could be on that list.

In the “National Study of Millionaires” by Ramsey Solutions, led by personal-finance expert Dave Ramsey, surveys were taken from 10,000 millionaires.

Results showed that the top five careers for millionaires include engineering, accounting, teaching, business management, and law practices, respectively.

What makes a millionaire

Interestingly enough, most of the surveyed individuals–79%– had not received an inheritance, and 8 out of 10 of them came from families at or below middle class.

The majority of the millionaires didn’t have high-salary jobs, and only 15% were in senior leadership roles. Less than 35% of them had made $100,000 over the course of their careers, and one third had never even made six figures in a single year.

Though they don’t have salaries as high as people would expect, these millionaires definitely did their time at school–and more than half of them earned a postgraduate degree. 88% of them graduated from college, but only 8% went to elite schools.

Every penny counts

No matter where you look, wealthy people are portrayed as overspenders. Sure, they have more money to drop on things than 99% of the population, but many are actually still frugal people.

For this reason, many of them invest in a financial advisor or tie up their assets all together. If they have someone doing it for them, they won’t empty their bank accounts every month.

Some millionaires even go to extreme lengths to save, bringing that mentality into their regular practices.

According to the study, 85% of them use a grocery list, and almost a third of them genuinely stick to their list.

Even outside of the supermarket, millionaires have to save their money to keep their status–it’s all about accumulation.

Why didn’t doctors–and other professionals–make the cut ?

Here’s the short answer–debt.

On average, doctors leave medical school with $200,000 to $215,000 (not counting interest) less than what they came in with, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Since these professionals begin in the real world with 7 times more debt–in most cases–than the average college student, it's no wonder doctors can’t invest early on.

The same applies for regular citizens, however. Though this study includes data from a large number of people, one size doesn’t fit all. According to Ramsey Solutions, 77% of American households are in debt.

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers by LendingTree confirmed this, finding that 64% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck periodically, and nearly half (46%) live like that year-round.

The study also found that most American workers don’t have much income left at the end of the month to save or invest, with 1 in 5 saying they have less than $50 left over after buying groceries and paying their bills, and 66% have less than $500.

With a lack of proper compensation for their work, and with prices skyrocketing, it’s nearly impossible for Americans to reach millionaire status just by “working hard” – an idea Ramsey often preaches.

The teachers in this study most definitely outshined some of their counterparts earning more than them, but the key takeaway is to make sure you do what’s right for your financial situation. Millionaire or not, keeping an eye on your finances is always a good idea.

For the full study, click here.