Key Biscayne’s MAST Academy was among 12 Miami-Dade County magnet schools to be recognized as the nation’s best, according to a recent report in U.S. News & World Report.

Eight of them are among Florida’s Top 20.

Magnet programs offer unique thematic strands of study that focus on students’ special interests, talents and abilities for all grade levels. Programs include Gaming Design and Animation, Business Innovation, Botany, Financial Technology, Medicine, Nursing and even Artificial Intelligence through Robotics.

The following are the county’s best magnet schools as they rank in the U.S., in Florida and in the Miami Metro area.

School U.S. FL Miami Metro

- Young Women’s Preparatory Academy (6-12) #21 #3 #2

- Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH) #25 #6 #3

- José Martí MAST 6-12 Academy #32 #9 #6

- iPrep Academy (PK-12) #34 #11 #7

- MAST@FIU #43 #15 #11

- International Studies Preparatory Academy #44 #16 #12

- TERRA Environmental Research Institute #45 #17 #13

- MAST Academy #50 #19 #15

- New World School of the Arts #63 #22 #17

- Coral Reef Senior High School #70 #26 #19

- MAST Academy @ Homestead #74 #28 #20

- Miami Arts Studio (6-12) @ Zelda Glazer #98 #34 #24

The county school system began accepting applications to the Magnet program Oct. 1 for the 2021-2022 school year.

To access the application in multiple languages click here.