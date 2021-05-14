National Poppy Day may still be a relatively new day of recognition in the US, but the symbolism behind the red flower goes back decades.

From the battlefields of World War I, weary soldiers brought home the memory of a barren landscape transformed by wild poppies, red as the blood that had soaked the soil. By that miracle of nature, the spirit of their lost comrades lived on. The poppy became a symbol of the sacrifice of lives in war and represented the hope that none had died in vain.

Millions of people worldwide wear the poppy to honor veterans, both alive and dead. The custom can be traced back to 1918 when Molina Michael popularized the idea of wearing a poppy flower in memory of the lives lost in WWII. She drew inspiration from the poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by John McCrae in his sorrow at looking at rows and rows of graves where his WWII comrades had been buried. In the decades that followed, poppies have been worn, displayed and distributed for fundraising efforts by veteran groups such as the American Legion Family around the world.

The American Legion Family has had a connection to the poppy since the early 1920’s when it was adopted as our official memorial flower to pay homage to the battlefields of WWII. Each year, members and volunteers of the American Legion Family distribute poppies at local stores such as Winn Dixie.

In 2017, the American Legion got the US to designate the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day. This year, National Poppy Day is May 28.

Barbara Dawn Cromartie is the President of the American Legion Auxiliary

