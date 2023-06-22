What a difference 100 years makes. New Census data shows that in 1920, one in 20 Americans were older than 65 years old. In 2020 that number was 1 in 6 people in are over 65.

Now, almost 17 percent (16.8%) of America’s population is 65 and older, with almost 56 million people, and growing at a rate five times faster than the total population.

A Thursday report in the New York Times, said median age in the United States reached a record high of 38.9 in 2022, compared to 35 in 200 and 30 in 1980.

The decade between 2010 to 2020, saw the 65-plus population increase by 15.5 million people, surpassing the 10-year increase between 1980 to 1990. According to experts, low birthrates are the cause of the rise in the median age of the US population.

“Fewer kids are being born,” Andrew A. Beveridge, president of Social Explorer, a demographic data firm told the New York Times.

Another factor in aging America is what the Census called “The Baby Boomers Factor.” Boomers, those born between 1946 and 1964 began turning 65 in 2011.

This age group – 65 to 74 years old – represents over half of the 65+ populations and grew the fastest, from 11.4 million or 52.5%, increasing from 21.7 million in 2010 to 33.1 million in 2020, according to Census data.

For the complete US Census report, click here.