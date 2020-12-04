Historic election ensures Cava can achieve her dream of a responsible, resilient county

Making history as Miami-Dade County’s first ever female mayor is important, but after eight years on the commission Daniella Levine Cava has a full slate of plans for progress in the county.

Included among those plans are: addressing the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, ushering in resiliency projects to protect beaches and the environment, and working with Key Biscayne and other cities to safeguard ailing Biscayne Bay.

Cava, who won the election Nov. 3, took time out of her hectic schedule to explain those and other plans to the Islander News.

“I have been heartened and inspired by the outpouring of support I’ve received from across the community, and I pledge to work hard every single day on behalf of all the residents of Miami-Dade,” she said. “And while I’m extremely proud to be our community’s first woman leader, finally shattering that glass ceiling, I know I won’t be the last.”

Considering the surging pandemic, Cava’s first act as mayor was to appoint Dr. Peter Paige, a lifelong public health leader and the Chief Physician Executive at Jackson Health System, as Chief Medical Officer. Paige will work with health professionals, business leaders and the city leaders to make sure all are speaking with “one clear voice” to the community about the pandemic.

“My #1 priority as Mayor is to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of all Miami-Dade County residents in the midst of the pandemic. The only way to keep our residents safe and keep our economy moving forward is to curb the spread of the virus,’’ she said.

Resiliency is not a new concept for Cava. As commissioner she helped lead initiatives to guard against the impacts of sea level rise, to create electric vehicle infrastructure, and to promote solar power and energy efficiency.

“As mayor I will continue to invest in and prioritize projects that will help us make Miami-Dade a more resilient community for the 21st century and make Miami-Dade County a leader in the fight against climate change,’’ she said.

To that end, Cava recently appointed Jimmy Morales, the city manager on Miami Beach and former commissioner, as new Chief Operations Officer to oversee departments including Transportation and Public Works and Water and Sewer.

“He brings a wealth of experience fighting for resilience projects on Miami Beach to help tackle some of our greatest urgent infrastructure challenges, including the need to connect all corners of our county with reliable, efficient public transportation, and upgrading our water system to withstand the impacts of sea level rise,’’ she said.

Working with Key Biscayne, and coordinating with other cities, make sense in terms of addressing long term challenges for Biscayne Bay, which Cava described as “the cornerstone of our community’s health and prosperity.”

“The bay is in crisis,” she said. “Taking immediate action to restore the health of our clean water now and for the future is a key priority for my administration.”

Initiatives include creating a plan for septic to sewer conversion to prevent nutrient run-off into the bay and working urgently to repair aging water infrastructure.

Cava said that an improved Biscayne Bay will be a boost to the entire area, including Key Biscayne.

“The Village of Key Biscayne’s greatest two resources are its people and its beautiful environment,” she said. “As mayor, I plan to closely collaborate with your community – as with all our cities across Miami-Dade – to ensure we are working together to improve the quality of life for residents and tackle our most urgent challenges, like climate change and sea level rise.”

Cava, who served six years as the county commissioner for District 8, said she is proud of her career in public service and looks forward “to building on my experience and my record of collaboration to help us move forward through this difficult time and to build a stronger, more resilient, inclusive Miami-Dade.”