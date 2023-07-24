New disturbance forms near Bermuda, moving toward US Southeast coast

On Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a new disturbance which formed a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.

In the 2 p.m. advisory, the NHC said the system has a 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days while it moves toward the Southeast coast of the U.S. with environmental conditions expected to be marginally conducive for some gradual development of this system as later this week and into the weekend.

The NHC is continuing to monitor a second wave, this one east of the Windward Islands, saying some slow development remains possible during the

next couple of days while it moves across the tropical Atlantic and into the eastern Caribbean Sea at 20 miles per hour.

