Pastel-colored Armanis, flashy Ferraris and scintillating chase music once kept “Crockett” and “Tubbs” atop the TV ratings as they fought crime on the streets of South Florida.

“We in no way resemble anything like ‘Miami Vice,’ except that maybe a couple of scenes were shot on Key Biscayne,” said Jason Younes, laughing.

But there is one similarity: Good usually prevails over evil.

That’s the message Younes (pronounced YOU-nes) brings to the Village of Key Biscayne as its Interim Police Chief after being sworn in Friday afternoon at the Monaco Reflecting Pools.

He takes over for 17-year veteran Police Chief Charles Press, who retired after 46 years in law enforcement. Deputy Chief Brett Capone, who started out on the force more than 28 years ago, departed just weeks earlier.

“They left behind a pretty strong leadership corps and that’s going to be their legacy,” Younes said. “Hopefully, we shine and prove them right. The ultimate goal is always to do right for the community.”

Younes, 43, has been with the Key Biscayne Police Department for more than 17 years, working his way up from an officer in 2004, after a similar role in Hialeah. He spent nearly two years as a sergeant, nearly six years as a lieutenant, and has held the role of Deputy Chief for a little more than seven years.

“I love it here,” said Younes, a Kendall resident who enjoys spending quiet time at home with his wife, Jennifer, a special agent investigator with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and their four children, girls 10 and 11, and twin 1-year-old boys.

“I’m watching Disney now,” he laughed, in reference to “Miami Vice” and “The First 48,” two of his all-time favorite cop shows.

Now, Younes is in charge of protecting some 13,000 area residents along with workers and visitors to the island, dubbed by many as “paradise.”

“I’m excited,” he said. “You know, it’s something new. It’s a challenge, not just for me personally, but for our leadership team and officers to prove we can continue to deliver the level of service (residents have been accustomed to) and possibly elevate it, by learning from mistakes in the past and not making those same mistakes again.

“We’re looking to the future, to be a proactive police department and not a reactive one. We have a lot of resources to deliver the high level of service this community deserves. For us, it’s like our second family. For some of us, we’re here more than at home.”

Brings extensive training to job

As a Deputy Chief, Younes has primarily held an administrative position since 2014. But don’t let that fool you. This is a man who spent three years in the U.S. Army as part of an infantry brigade, where the first thing he learned to shoot was a self-propelled Howitzer that “looks like a humongous tank.”

He also graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2007, something just 1 percent of all law enforcement officers ever do, he said. Part of the academy is an 11-week program of high-level physical fitness training in Quantico, Va., that includes a grueling obstacle course followed by an 8-mile run. “I used to run a lot,” he said.

Now, he overcomes different obstacles just to keep everyone safe on the island.

“We’ve had some challenges in staffing, especially when Crandon (Boulevard) was being reconfigured, and we went through a couple storms with less manpower, but we’re great at preparing and excellent at the recovery phase,” said Younes, who was keeping a close eye on Elsa, a storm that appeared to be threatening parts of South Florida over the July 4 weekend.

Other challenges have included maritime problems, like recklessness with party boats in the Nixon Beach area, but to combat that the department has partnered with the US Coast Guard, the City of Miami, Miami Beach and Coral Gables.

“They’ve always been receptive,” Younes said. “We still have a marine patrol and we’ve created a BUI (Boating Under the Influence) Task Force with multiple agencies.”

Among the long-term challenges his department faces deals with traffic.

“That’s our No. 1 priority, dealing with the influx of cars, sometimes reckless, careless behavior at red lights, stop signs, crosswalks,” Younes said. “Also, people coming into the island to steal vehicles. We want to stay very visible at night.”

Younes has manager’s backing

Village Manager Steve Williamson said he’s “comfortable” putting Younes in charge.

“Hey, he stepped up and volunteered for this, and I commend him,” said Williamson, who found out later they are both now reading Bill Bratton’s “The Profession: A Memoir of Community, Race, and the Arc of Policing in America.”

“He has the respect of the community, has been here a while, and he understands the Village, understands the people,” Williamson added.

Younes said he does not intend to submit his name into the national search for a permanent police chief, a process that ultimately could stretch into October.

But, first things first.

“We have a big, long summer ahead of us,” Williamson said.

That translates to fewer people on the island due to vacations.

“I guess that can be a good thing or a bad thing,” Younes said. “It does give us the opportunity to be more visible, and we do provide home checks if they would like us to ... so it’s a good thing.”

During his time in law enforcement, Younes naturally has encountered some precarious situations.

“A couple times at a regular traffic stop, at night, you’ll come across multiple passengers carrying firearms — legally — but it is dangerous and you just need to communicate correctly and ask the right questions,” he said, “so you can get to go home (safely). But at any given moment, (the situation) can turn.”

Younes actually met his wife on Key Biscayne when she was a DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer working with children at local schools from 2006-2008.

He enjoys watching the Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat, and rates Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar in his hometown as his favorite. “Her filet is phenomenal,” he said.

So, what’s the best thing about South Florida?

“The weather, definitely,” he said. “And the community is such a dynamic multi-cultured ... it’s one of the world’s destinations. There’s always something you can do.”

Even if it’s watching “Miami Vice” reruns all night.