New study: Parents are concerned about their young children's behavior like aggression, defiance and language

An overwhelming majority of parents (83 percent) in the United States admit they are concerned about their young children's behavior, according to new research.

The national survey of 2,000 parents of children ages 0-6 revealed that the most common concerns are sleep habits (48 percent), followed closely by aggression (46 percent).

Others are concerned about their children's language behaviors (43%), as well as defiance (40 percent).

But when it comes to addressing these concerns, more parents feel unprepared (44%) than prepared (37 percent).

Conducted in May by national pollster OnePoll on behalf of The Goddard School, the survey asked parents about their concerns, whether behavioral, social-emotional, academic, or safety, as well as what they look for in an early childhood education provider.

Overall, most parents turn to their friends (57 percent), other parents at their child's school (56 percent), or the school and teachers (56 percent) when seeking guidance on improving their child's behavior.

Many also turn to their family (55 percent) and resources such as their doctor (51 percent) and online forums (48 percent).

And the concern doesn't stop with behavior alone. With nearly two-thirds (63 percent) sending their children to school or daycare, parents worry more about their children's social-emotional growth (75 percent) than anything else.

In addition, more than half (51 percent) are concerned about their children's safety at school.

“It’s important for parents to be able to turn to their child’s school not just for education, but also for their social-emotional development and behavioral guidance,” said Dr. Lauren Starnes, senior vice president and chief academic officer at Goddard Systems, LLC, franchisor of The Goddard School.

“More than half of parents say that support and education to help navigate their child’s behavioral concerns is one of the most important resources their school can provide.”

When selecting a child care or preschool program, parents say the most important factors are a focus on social-emotional development (48 percent), safety and security (45 percent), and a focus on academic growth (43 percent).

When considering a provider's academic program, parents look for cultivating curiosity and imagination (60 percent), mastering basic concepts such as letters or numbers (56%), and opportunities for collaboration and teamwork (53 percent).