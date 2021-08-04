With Florida’s population rising over a decade, most residents surveyed believe the state should do more to protect the environment from population growth and development, according to a statewide survey conducted by the University of South Florida.

About 64 percent of the respondents felt that way, according to a sample of 600 Floridians questioned in the survey. The survey was done from July 15-25.

Florida is home to about 21.5 million residents, according to 2020 U.S. Census data, and the state’s population grew by nearly 2.7 million, compared to 2010.

The survey found that 52 percent of respondents strongly supported more funding to safeguard endangered species, such as Florida panthers and manatees.

In addition, 55 percent of residents surveyed strongly supported actions “restricting the use of agricultural fertilizers that can contribute to red-tide outbreaks.”

Other findings:

- 55 percent of residents surveyed also said more action is needed to preserve the state’s natural ecosystems.

- 49 percent strongly supported committing additional funding to preserve Florida’s natural ecosystems, according to the survey.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.