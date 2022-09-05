On Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was busy monitoring a new tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa Sunday and now has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, the system was located SE of the Cabo Verde Islands and the NHC says the wave is moving into conditions that could be favorable for additional development later this week as it moves west-northwestward or northwestward.

Hurricane Danielle, located 940 miles WNW of the Azores, is now packing 90-mph winds and moving north-northeast near 8 mph and the NHC is forecasting a turn to the north-northeast and a gradual increase in speed through Tuesday.

On Monday morning, Tropical Storm Earl was located 175 miles north of St Thomas, moving at 5 mph and the NHC expects Earl to turn north and pick up speed.

Earl is producing winds near 50 mph and Earl could become a hurricane later this week and is expected to produce 1 to 4 inches of rainfall across the Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.