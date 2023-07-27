New system expected to develop; Emily is next

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a wave which is expected to develop into a tropical depression.

The system is located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and the NHC says conditions are expected to be favorable and a tropical depression could form over the weekend as the system moves generally west northwestward over the tropical Atlantic.

The likelihood that the wave develops within the next seven days is now at 40 percent.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Emily.

