Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issues a public advisory Tropical Depression Twelve, located 335 miles SE of the Cabo Verde Island, moving toward the west-northwest at 16 mph.

The NHC said it expects the system to increase forward speed as it turns to westward and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm Tuesday night or Wednesday and possibly a hurricane by the end of the week.

If the system develops into a name storm, it will be called Larry.

Tropical Storm Kate, which formed Monday, has been downgraded to a tropical depression and the NHC expects little change in its strength is forecast over the next day or so, experts said.

Kate is expected to stay east of the U.S.

The NHC says an area of low pressure that is expected to form in the southern Caribbean is forecast to move over the western Caribbean Sea and Central America’s east coast and any development is unlikely once it moves over land in Central America and the Yucatan peninsula.