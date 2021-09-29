New tropical depression forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Victor

On Wednesday, a new Tropical Depression - #20 – formed in the eastern Atlantic. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the depression was located about 535 miles S of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The system is moving WNW at 14 mph with 35-mph maximum sustained winds. Since the system developed enough to produce sustained winds of 35 mph or so, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) designated it as a tropical depression.

For the system to be defined as a tropical storm, sustained winds need to reach 39 mph.

The next name on the list of tropical storm names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is Victor.

Conditions will be favorable for strengthening over the next couple of days, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the depression is expected to become a tropical storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning and possible a hurricane after.

