A new Tropical Depression, the fourth of the 2023 Hurricane Season, has formed in the Atlantic, right behind Tropical Storm Bret, which is expected to impact the Lesser Antilles Thursday evening.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the center of Tropical Depression Four was moving toward the west-northwest near 15 miles per hour on Thursday morning and an increase in forward speed is forecast, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Sunday.

The system is generating maximum sustained winds near 35 mph, with higher gusts and the NHC expects some and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm, becoming Tropical Storm Cindy, but it is not expected to reach hurricane status.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Bret was located 45 miles ENE of Barbados, moving west at 14 miles per hour, with 65 miles per hour. It is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains to portions of the Leeward Islands on Thursday.

The NCH expects Bret to weaken after Bret interacts with the Lesser Antilles, and the system is forecast to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night or early Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.

