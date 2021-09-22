New Tropical Depressions forms, could develop into a hurricane by the weekend

Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) started issuing public advisories for a new tropical depression – 18 - which formed in the eastern Atlantic.

The system is expected to strengthen in the upcoming days and become Tropical Storm Sam.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression 18 was moving toward the west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph. The NHC is forecasting a gradual turn to the west-northwest by Friday.

The forecast track would take the system toward the far eastern Caribbean.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Friday and be near hurricane strength by the weekend and possibly become a major hurricane.

For mor, click here.