New veterinary forensic science program on how best to respond to animal cruelty cases coming to FIU

A new veterinary forensic science program at Florida International University aimed at professionals handling animal cruelty cases will ultimately help law enforcement crack down on animal abuse by their caretakers.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is teaming up with FIU to launch the program. Also involved is the Global Forensic and Justice Center (GFJC).

The 16-month online program, which will train participants how best to respond to animal cruelty cases and coordinate with law enforcement, will allow participants to learn from forensic experts from anywhere in the world. It starts in the Fall of 2023.

“The (program) ties together the practical knowledge forensic veterinarians need with the business and public administration skills to effectively and efficiently identify and support cases of suspected animal cruelty and neglect,” said Max Houck, graduate program director at GFJC.

To date, the ASPCA’s forensic sciences team has assisted with more than 2,500 cases of suspected animal cruelty or neglect, impacting more than 10,000 animals across the country.

“The ASPCA strives to advance the application of veterinary medicine and forensic sciences in the investigation … of cruelty to animals,” said Rachel Touroo, senior director of Veterinary Forensic Sciences at the ASPCA. “Our partnership with FIU will allow us to reach current and future animal welfare professionals who can support the field of veterinary forensic sciences.”

More than 200 animals in Miami Dade County have been rescued from abusive situations since 2019 as part of an ongoing criminal investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, the Miami-Dade Animal Services Department, the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SFSPCA), and the Florida Department of Agriculture.

Police have arrested dozens of people for allegedly confining animals in inadequate conditions, lacking proper shelter, food and water.

Throughout the U.S., the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) probed 130,700 complaints about animal abuse since 2020.

A Society study reported that more than 10 million animals die from abuse in America alone every year. The abuse is more prevalent among people with lower levels of income and education living in the western, central and southern regions of the US.

The study reported that animal cruelty is tied to antisocial behaviors, alcohol abuse, personality disorders and gambling. Animal cruelty is more common in children with anti-social personality traits, with girls have higher rates of animal cruetly than boys. In adults, men have more reported cases of animal abuse than women.

Applications for the veterinary forensic science program are now being accepted for the inaugural Fall 2023 session. Prospective students can learn more at the virtual open houses on Sept. 21 and Oct. 26 by registering here. Or call (305) 348-2000.

