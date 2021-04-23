Last week the Key Biscayne Village Council put an end (hopefully) to an almost six month recruitment and vetting process by naming Steve Williamson as new Village Manager.

Owner of BEST Solutions Consulting Group in Miami, Williamson also has strong municipal government experience, having previously served as director of Capital Improvement for the City of Miami.

Williamson is now negotiating his contract with Vice Mayor Ed London, who is taking input from the other council members and fashioning a proposal. The negotiated contract will eventually be brought to council for approval.

The Islander News caught up with Williams this week to pose a few questions about himself, his approach to the job and priorities moving forward.

IN. The candidate assessment of you was very positive. In particular, your ability to effectively navigate multiple, often competing points of view on hard policy decisions. As the manager in a community with strong involvement, and with multiple projects (such as resiliency) that citizens are passionate about, what will be your approach to satisfy the need to be heard with the need to execute in a timely manner?

SW. Communications and community engagement are critical. We want the residents’ thoughts and participation as we move forward with our construction plans (resiliency infrastructure, roadways, parks, etc.). In the end, it is their village, and they should be a part of setting the course for its future. It will be our job at the Village to ensure residents get the opportunity to engage in the process and to be heard. It will also be our job to ensure we keep the community informed as we move through the process.

We also need to be clear about the process and set expectations... there is a need to move smartly and swiftly, so in most cases, once a decision is made, we will need to continue to move forward with that decision. Those decisions won’t be made lightly... they will be made with professional input, staff analysis, Council contribution and community engagement. The residents have entrusted us with a substantial general obligation bond of $100 million and their annual taxes and fees. It is our job to invest that money wisely, find ways to leverage those funds with grants, matching funds and other financial instruments.

We also want to make it clear that when any resources will be expended, it will go in front of the Council for review and approval. At each step of the way, residents will be able to help guide us to success. This leads me back to the importance of communications and community engagement.

IN. Do you consider your management style to be most like a commander or a coach?

SW. You must be both. I am no doubt the boss. As the Village Manager, as Harry Truman said, the buck stops here. But I believe the true way to get good things done and done well is to build a strong team and empower people to do their jobs. Human resources are the most important resource we have. That starts in the hiring process, making sure we bring the best to Key Biscayne.

It also includes a true one-on-one assessment of our key leaders to understand their strengths and areas in which they can improve. So, the goal is to have proven professionals that we – and I say we because I expect all senior leaders to be coaches -- can develop to even higher levels.

To me, there is nothing more satisfying than to be a part of a well-oiled machine that works together with excitement and fun to get important things done. That takes both strong leadership and thoughtful coaching.

IN. Every day is different in the Village Manager job. Even though you have a to-do list, a telephone call or e-mail can change everything. How do you take care of the unexpected and still get your other work done?

SW. Yes, I will have a to do list every day when I come to work. In fact, I usually make mine the evening before I leave work. More importantly, I like to set weekly objectives on Sunday evenings so that I have a broader view of the week and I am not completely tied to a certain task on a certain day. Plus, those objectives and to do lists will be based on a larger vision and our strategic goals, which I will always use as my compass.

I will also ensure that our strong Village team understands our vision and strategy and I will completely empower them to achieve our goals. Will there be calls and emails, of course? Will they, at times, compete with pre-set tasks and times... certainly.

However, with a consistent eye toward our strategic goals, a broader view of how we get there and an empowered team, these momentary conflicts will be less frequent. When the conflicts do arise -- and they will -- I will have to make an immediate decision on what is the most important and urgent use of my time and energy and delegate the other critical efforts to what I have seen so far to be a very capable staff.

IN. Based on your research and interviews with the councilmember and department heads, what do you see as the biggest threat and opportunity to the future of Key Biscayne and how do you plan to address each?

SW. Concerns:

-- Sea-level Rise and Flooding. Key Biscayne is no stranger to storms and storm surge. As we know, those storms are becoming more severe and frequent and the storm surge is becoming compounded by our rising seas. The Village has been moving forward on addressing its shorelines, stormwater and utilities. We have completed many of the studies, begun the plans and now have the resources in place thanks to the general obligation bond and other financial options. It’s now time to put it all together in an implementation plan that shows immediate impact, allows us to make adjustments and gain momentum, and then tackles our most pressing infrastructure requirements over the coming years to make Key Biscayne a stronger, more resilient community.

-- Traffic. Vehicles, golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians. We have a very vibrant and active community. Many of our residents are out and about enjoying the great things the Key has to offer. With that comes traffic congestion and, in some cases, traffic safety concerns. For our roads, we need to relook our roadway configurations, parking, street lighting, signals, signage and markings to find the best way to allow traffic to flow safely. This will take coordinating with the County (again), our businesses, schools, houses of worship, and condominium complexes.

There are no silver bullets, but we can make incremental change. Part of the change is to get as many people out of cars as possible... we need to continue to connect and improve our streets, sidewalks, paths and park access to create a safer, more walkable and gold cartable community.

Opportunities:

-- The Community’s Love for the Village. Over the last few months, I have had the chance to meet so many of the residents. They really care about the Village, want a high quality of life and are willing to participate in making it better. One of our goals right off the bat will be to continue to improve the Village’s appearance and functioning. While the Village will be addressing the roadways, parks and Village facilities, we’ll be asking the businesses, schools, houses of worship and residential areas to do their part.

With our strong mutual sense of place and community, I know everyone is ready to pitch in... especially coming out of COVID-19. I think many will want to make Key Biscayne an even more special place and will be willing to put their time, energy and resources in the effort.

-- Fantastic Parks and Recreational Facilities. We have amazing parks and recreational facilities, both in the Village and surrounding us on all sides. We have plans to improve Lake Park and Beach Park. We are going to immediately get the Incorporation Park at 530 Crandon moving, it’s been too long. We are going to figure out how to integrate the new Harbor Park into the stormwater system to make a win-win situation.

The Village Green needs some improvement and a long- term plan... we will look at both. We will also ensure we have the best possible relationships with Crandon Park to our north and Bill Baggs Park to our south while doing our part in helping to address the environmental issues in both Biscayne Bay and the Ocean.

IN. How does your immediate family feel about this new professional challenge? Excited? What was their reaction as the process dragged on?

SW. We are all extremely excited about the new challenge. I have a rock-solid family that gave me inspiration and support throughout the whole process. Yes, the process was a long one, but it provided an opportunity to solidify my interest and excitement about the Village. It also gave me an unexpected amount of time to research and learn about Village operations and the wonderful Key Biscayne community. A time that I believe will benefit me when I take on the position. My family was with me 100% of the way, knowing that something good is always worth the patience and persistence.

I look forward to setting the path forward for the village, and leading the way. I know my family will be right by my side.