On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said shower activity associated with a tropical wave that formed Thursday in the Atlantic has increased and expects gradual development of the system.

On Friday morning, the system was moving west northwestward and located midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles, moving into an area that where the NHC says conditions are expected to be favorable for the system to develop into a tropical depression by early next week.

According to the NHC, formation chance are now 50 percent over the next 7-days.

Should the system become a named story, it will be called Emily.

