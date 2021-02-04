A look at what was making news on the island during Feb-2001

Bluesman

Louis Archambeau will be playing at the upcoming Ericsson Tennis Open but he won’t be swinging a tennis racket; he’ll be jamming out the blues on his guitar. Archambeau, a Key Biscayne resident, will perform in Crandon Park as part of the Tennis and Blues concert series. He recalls his early gigs on the island, when he played at the beachside Eagle’s Nest, a bar above the Silver Sands for seven years, “We’d sit up there and it was magical.”

Crocs on the Key

The sight of these brown reptiles foraging through mangroves in Pines Canal can be seen as a sign of “effective environmental management ” or a potential menace. “I think it’s important to inform all residents about what seems to be going on’” said resident Tony Camejo. “The Village should investigate and give a report about the status of these wild animals.”

Wedding

Key Biscayne residents Selene Smith and John Devaney were married on January 27 at St. John’s Church on Harbor Island in the Bahamas in a ceremony attended by 60 residents of the Key. Maid of Honor was Stacia Smith.

Water Restrictions

Near record-low rainfall in the Lake Okeechobee basin forced the South Florida Water Management District to implement water restrictions from Jupiter to Key West limiting use of water for lawn maintenance and for car washing. Residents in odd-numbered addresses can water lawns and wash their cars on Wednesday and Saturday from 4-8 a.m. Even-numbered residents can use water for lawns and car cleaning for the same hours on Thursday and Sundays.

Susan Westfall

City Theater is hosting a series of free lectures and discussions about the short plays being submitted for the upcoming Summer Shorts 2001. Susan Westfall producer and island resident said that audience feedback is critical.

Yacht Club Luncheon

The president of Cornell University was the guest of honor at a luncheon at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club hosted by Flo and Paul Auchter.

From the Ground Up

Constructions on the foundation of the new SunTrust Bank branch recently got underway. The 10,000 square-foot facility is expected to be finished in mid-August according to Pedro Gonzalez, senior vice president with SunTrust.

Key Author

Kathryn Johnson, a Key Biscayne resident and author of two books including “Color Your Character” will appear at Barnes and Noble bookstore on Miracle Mile. Johnson says her intention is to show kids why using good manners will help them “have lots of fun and maintain good friends for life,”

First Sailfish

Harry Vernon and son Court, age 8, proudly show off the first sailfish caught by the younger Vernon. The 45-pound sailfish was caught with live bait off Cape Florida.

Coed Softball

A pair of blowouts were on the playoff menu on Monday night at Crandon Park as The Fitness Company and Colonial Bank advanced to the championship game. Francisco Alzuru got the Fitness Club offense on track with a three-run homer and Manny Rionda had three hits. Franz Tarafa homered in the bottom of the fifth inning. Craig Hardie led the Islander News with a pair of triples and scored three runs. Charlie Lau went three for three. John Valentine scored three runs to lead Colonial Bank.

Police Report

Someone poured soap in the fountain at the intersection of Harbor Drive and West Mashta Drive.

A resident of the 200 block of Cranwood Drive was issued a citation for watering their lawn at an hour not allowed due to current water restrictions.

Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne will celebrate its 25th anniversary tomorrow night with a party at the Sonesta Beach Resort. “It’s a tremendous source of gratification that the club we started in 1976 with a few people but with great ideas is still functioning and contributing to the community 25 years later,” said founding member Bob Lowman. Over the years the club has put into action the motto “Service Above Self” and has donated money to numerous organizations including: Miami Bridge, New Life Family Shelter, and MSD Biscayne Nature Center.